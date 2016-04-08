Children’s Rights Ombudsman, UNICEF's Kazakhstan Country Office signed Statement of Intentions on coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Human Rights Commissioner for Children's Rights Zagipa Baliyeva and UNICEF Representative for Kazakhstan Yuri Oksamitny have signed today a Statement of Intentions on Cooperation.

As the document reads, the parties are keen on starting cooperation in support and development of an independent system of monitoring of ensuring children’s rights in the country, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Majilis.

Such cooperation provides for exchange of experience, information, joint organization and holding conferences and meetings. Besides, the parties may promote functioning of independent children’s rights institutions as per the international standards and practice. The parties may create also a mechanism for consideration and monitoring the children’s conditions at the national and regional levels.

Following the ceremony, Zagipa Baliyeva said that the office of Kazakh Ombudsman for Children’s Rights will start functioning from today, April 8.

“My duties include ensuring children with equal access to the Ombudsmen’s services, assistance in resolution of their problems as well as rendering help to disabled children left without parental care,” Baliyeva noted.

Baliyeva expressed also confidence that the new structure together with the UNICEF and all governmental agencies will effectively solve all the issues related to protection of children’s rights.