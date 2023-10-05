Children should master new skills to adapt to ever-changing labor market, President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of modern education for children at the Republican Congress of Teachers on Thursday, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his remarks at the Congress, President Tokayev emphasized that children need to master new skills as dictated by the new realities of the world we are living in.

The Head of State noted that in the conditions of ever-changing labor market and the development of artificial intelligence children should get modern advanced education.

According to the President, jobs sought-after today might lose their relevance tomorrow. That is why it is of paramount importance for Kazakhstanis to master skills needed in the conditions of modern era.

Today, in his words, employees value new knowledge in potential employees ready to adapt to constantly changing circumstances.

The principle of life-long learning is gaining its momentum, he stressed.