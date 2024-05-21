Children’s summer school to open in three flood-affected regions of Kazakhstan

In a recent announcement, Minister of Enlightenment of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gani Beisembayev revealed that more than 3,500 schoolchildren from flood-affected regions will be exempted from intermediate and final exams during the summer, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Minister Beisembayev also alluded to the fact that in accordance with the Prime Minister's instruction in connection with the declaration of a natural emergency, 3,581 students of the Atyrau region (1,531 students of three schools), Aktobe region (1,296 students of nine schools), and North Kazakhstan region (754 students of five schools) are exempted from intermediate and final examinations.

The final grade will be based on the annual grades.

Furthermore, as observed by the minister, 832,000 students from 2,622 schools affected by floods and distance learning during the winter period due to adverse weather conditions will participate in the "Summer School" program from May 27 to May 31.

The primary objective of the summer school initiative is to enhance the quality of education by addressing deficiencies in students' knowledge.

The floods hits several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of the 17 regions of the country: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau. The most critical situation is in the Atyrau region, which borders Russia.