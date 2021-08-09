EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:39, 09 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Chile declares two days of national mourning for Covid victims

    None
    None
    SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM Chile's president on Sunday declared two days of national mourning «in memory and tribute» to the more than 36,000 people who have succumbed to Covid-19 in the country to date.

    Sebastián Piñera announced the mourning for Monday and Tuesday at a symbolic event in the central Plaza de la Ciudadania, in Santiago, where 460 lights were lit in memory of the victims while a member of the Carabineros police force led a minute of silence and the Chilean flag was placed at half mast, EFE reports.

    «It is time to unite our hearts and wills to overcome this pandemic and be inspired by the testimony and example of those who did not make it,» Piñera said.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!