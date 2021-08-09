Chile declares two days of national mourning for Covid victims

SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM Chile's president on Sunday declared two days of national mourning «in memory and tribute» to the more than 36,000 people who have succumbed to Covid-19 in the country to date.

Sebastián Piñera announced the mourning for Monday and Tuesday at a symbolic event in the central Plaza de la Ciudadania, in Santiago, where 460 lights were lit in memory of the victims while a member of the Carabineros police force led a minute of silence and the Chilean flag was placed at half mast, EFE reports.

«It is time to unite our hearts and wills to overcome this pandemic and be inspired by the testimony and example of those who did not make it,» Piñera said.