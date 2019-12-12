EN
    17:55, 12 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Chile finds wreckage of plane that crashed en route to Antarctica

    SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM The Chilean air force said Wednesday that parts of a plane that crashed en route to Antarctica with 38 people aboard were found in the water near the last known position of the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, EFE reports.

    Bits of foam from the plane's interior were encountered by the crew of Chilean-flagged fishing vessel Antarctic Endeavour in an area 30km (19mi) south of the location of the C-130 before contact was lost, the air force said in a statement.

