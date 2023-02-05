Chile manages to tie Davis Cup Qualifier against Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chile managed to tie the Davis Cup by Rakuten Qualifier against the visiting Kazakh squad 1-1 on Saturday evening in La Serena, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

22-year-old Timofey Skatov did not disappoint on his Davis Cup debut giving Kazakhstan a convincing 1-0 lead over the hosts. Skatov dominated Chilean Cristian Garin in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 in the first singles rubber of the day.

The second rubber proved to be upsetting for Kazakh tennis fans as Chile’s Nicolas Jarry stunned world №36 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-2, 6-2.

Today we will see Kazakhstani duo Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov taking on Marcelo Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo of Chile, followed by the reverse singles rubbers.