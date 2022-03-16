Chile's COVID-19 cases down 37 pct in 2 weeks

SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 cases in Chile dropped 37 percent in 14 days, the Health Ministry said Tuesday, reporting 8,716 new infections and 34 deaths in 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 3,323,324 and the pandemic death toll to 44,039, Xinhua reports.

In its daily pandemic report, the ministry said there were currently 62,281 active cases in the South American country.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour COVID-19 positivity rate registered 15.47 percent nationwide and 10.09 percent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

Chile endured a wave of infections from the Omicron variant of the virus starting December, amid the summer season in the Southern Hemisphere. The wave has receded and Chileans returned to the classroom and the office this month.