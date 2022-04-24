Chile sees 2,539 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM - Chile on Saturday reported 2,539 new COVID-19 cases and 24 related deaths in 24 hours, raising the national caseload to 3,544,463 and the death toll to 57,375, Xinhua reports.

Currently, there are 10,696 active cases of the disease, with 286 people hospitalized in intensive care units, including 207 on ventilators, said the health ministry.

The ministry said that the number of new cases has fallen by 47 percent nationwide in the past two weeks, with outbreaks gradually declining in all regions.