Chile to join EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of the working trip to Chile, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshybayev met with Foreign Affairs Minister of this country Heraldo Muñoz who confirmed Chile's participation in EXPO-2017 in Astana.

It was noted that the Chilean MFA and PROCHILE National Corporation would send official letters to Kazakhstan in the nearest time. During the meeting Heraldo Muñoz was handed in a telegram of congratulations on Independence Day from President Nursultan Nazarbayev to President of Chile Michelle Bachelet and a letter from Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov.