Chilean plane carrying 38 believed to have crashed

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Chile's Air Force declared Antarctica destined lost plane with 38 people on board as crashed on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

«Chilean Air Force reports that the C-130 Hercules plane, after losing radio contact for more than seven hours, has been declared crashed,» it said in a Twitter statement.

Search and rescue efforts continue in the area where the signal was lost with the hope of finding any survivors, it added.

The air force underlined that it contacted family members of those onboard «to keep them informed of this unfortunate situation that affects both the institution and the nation.»

The plane was traveling to Antarctica to help maintain facilities at Base Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva, a Chilean base on the northern part of the continent, according to a statement late Monday.

It was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers.

President Sebastian Pinera tweeted that he is monitoring the developments with defense and interior ministers from the headquarters of the force.