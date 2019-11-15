EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:04, 15 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Chileans to vote on new constitution after weeks of unrest

    None
    None
    SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM - An agreement reached between Chilean government officials and the opposition to hold a referendum on a new constitution aims to bring an end to weeks of unrest and opens up a path to bring about a new social model in the country.

    Chilean voters will decide in April 2020 whether they want to replace the current constitution, which was approved in 1980 under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

    Source: EFE

    Tags:
    Politics World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!