BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The number of people in China using mobile Internet has surpassed 875 million, according to an industry report released on Tuesday.

China has the world's largest population of mobile Internet users. The value of the market is expected to exceed 2.3 trillion yuan (362.2 billion U.S. dollars) by year end and surpass 3 trillion yuan next year, said a report from the China Center for Information Industry Development. It said "Internet technology services," including mobile Internet commerce, smart homes and mobile offices, will become new growth engines, helping entrepreneurship and innovation, Xinhua reports. In September, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) urged telecommunication companies to lower Internet prices and increase connection speeds. By the end of this year, the average broadband speed for users in major municipalities and provincial capitals will be increased to 20 megabytes per second (Mbps) from the current 9 Mbps. Other urban areas should be improved to 10 Mbps from the current 7 Mbps, the MIIT said.