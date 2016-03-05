BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The population of China is expected to surpass 1.4 billion by 2020, a draft five-year plan on socio-economic development, presented at the opening of the annual National People's Congress (NPC) session on Saturday, says.

In 2015, China's population reached 1.37 billion, according to the country's National Bureau of Statistics.

"The country's population will amount to about 1.42 billion people by the end of 2020," the draft government plan says, also stating that the Chinese authorities will continue to adhere to the two-child policy.

In the last five years, China's population grew by 33 million.

China initiated a one-child-per-couple policy in the 1970s and adopted it in 1980 to counter overpopulation, with severe fines for couples having two or more children.

Beijing eased child birth regulations in 2013, allowing couples in several regions to have two children without paying fines if both parents were the only children in their families.

At the end of 2015, all couples in the country were allowed to have two children, Sputniknews.com reports.