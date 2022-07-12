China aims to build modern national road network by 2035

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China has unveiled a plan outlining major targets for a national road network as part of the country's efforts to sustain a modern economic system with an improved inter-area transport layout and increased traffic capacity, Xinhua reports.

By 2035, the country aims to basically build a modern national road network that is extensive, fully functional, efficient, green, intelligent, and safe, according to a circular jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Transport.

The new plan involves national roads with a total length of about 461,000 km, consisting of 162,000-km expressways and 299,000-km highways.

China will seek to form a multi-center road network pattern, and further smoothen a transport network that links provinces, city clusters and counties.



