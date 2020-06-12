China announces 15-year plan to protect key ecosystems

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China on Thursday unveiled a plan that includes major projects to protect and restore key ecosystems from 2021 to 2035.

In an effort to strengthen the shields for ecological security and protect biodiversity, nine major projects and 47 key tasks have been underlined in the plan, which was jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

According to the plan, the country aims to increase its forest cover to 26 percent by 2035, raise its vegetation cover ratio of grasslands to 60 percent and develop nature reserves, with the protected areas covering more than 18 percent of the nation's land area.

Source: Xinhua