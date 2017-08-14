19:47, 14 August 2017 | GMT +6
China bans coal, iron, lead, seafood imports from North Korea
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Monday announced a complete ban on coal, iron, lead and seafood imports from North Korea from Aug. 15 onward, Kazinform cites EFE News Agency .
The ban, which is in accordance with the sanctions approved by the United Nations Security Council on Aug. 5, excludes imports authorized before that date and which will be allowed to enter Chinese territory until Sept. 5.