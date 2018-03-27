China boosts imports from Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - China is increasing imports from Kazakhstan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui told reporters on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We are increasing imports from Kazakhstan. We buy metals, we buy oil and gas. We will enhance cooperation in these sectors," said Zhang Hanhui.

The diplomat added that China plans to strengthen overall cooperation with Kazakhstan.

"On the eve of the Chinese New Year, it is a spring holiday, we had a gala concert, the highlight of which was that Kazakhstan was mentioned for three times. Dimash sang there," Zhang Hanhui said, underlining that the Chinese people take more and more interest in Kazakhstan and the Kazakh people.

The ambassador highlighted that the Chinese government decided to intensify cooperation with foreign countries during the National People's Congress session.

"Priority, I think, will be given to the neighbouring countries, including Kazakhstan because it is our strategic partner, it is a friendly neighbour and reliable sincere friend. We always say that a close neighbour is better than a distant relative. Our relations have developed over several millennia, and we will work in the same spirit in political, economic, and humanitarian directions. I think our common interests are growing, the common foundations of our relations are strengthening," Zhang Hanhui concluded.