China builds world's highest BeiDou high-altitude meteorological observation station

A meteorological balloon featuring BeiDou navigation was recently launched at a national meteorological observation station in Baingoin County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Xinhua reports.

This marks the establishment of the world's highest BeiDou high-altitude meteorological observation station, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

After 65 minutes of ascending through clouds, the BeiDou meteorological equipment aboard the meteorological balloon beamed back meteorological data, including temperature, humidity, air pressure, wind direction and wind speed, from altitudes ranging between 4,706 meters and 31,680 meters, according to Pema Dorje, a local meteorological bureau official.

Once operational, the meteorological observation station will boast ground and high-altitude collaborative meteorological observation capabilities.

This will increase the density and precision of high-altitude observation networks in Xizang and improve tracking and monitoring of weather conditions such as thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy precipitation on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau.

It will also support studies on precipitation enhancement effects in plateau lake groups, while improving forecasting accuracy and strengthening meteorological disaster prevention and relief efforts.