China celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival

Chinese people are celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival (Zhong Qiu Jie in Mandarin) - one of the most important family festivals in the country. It is marked on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. This year the holiday falls on September 29, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Zhong Qiu Jie is one of traditional events which mark the end of harvest campaign.

Photo credit: Xinhua

It is believed that the full Moon on this day - the lightest and the brightest of the year – serves as a symbol of the Mid-Autumn holiday. The full Moon symbolizes family wealth, plenitude and reunification with family. On this day, it is customary to cook and give "mooncakes”, round gingerbread with a variety of fillings. "Mooncakes" is a traditional treat on this day and is sold everywhere.

Photo credit: Xinhua

China expects rise in tourist flow due to days-off on the Mid-Autum festival and the National Day of China marked on October 1. According to the National Immigration Administration of China, the country expects in average 1.58 million daily inbound and outbound passenger trips.

Photo credit: Xinhua

The festive “golden week” celebrating Zhong Qiu Jie and the National Day of China will last from September 29 to October 6.

13 million tourists are expected to visit Beijing which is 60.8% more than in 2022. Chengdu City (Sichuan Province, Southwest China) expects more than 25 million tourists.

Photo credit: Xinhua