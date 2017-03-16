China - Central Asia freight train makes 200th trip

BEIJING. KAZINFORM On March 15, freight train "China-Central Asia" departed from Urumqi, XUAR to Almaty for the 200th time, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to Xinhua news agency.

"This is the 200th freight trip on the route, carried out by the railway assembly center of Urumqi after the complex was put into operation in May 2016", the newspaper writes.





The train carries car parts and household goods.

Since November 2016, the train travels from Urumqi daily. Starting February 25, 2017, freight train X9081, started runs through the Khorgos checkpoint instead of Alashankou, this helped to reduce the time needed to travel from Urumqi to Almaty by almost 25% to 30 hours.