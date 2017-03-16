EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:40, 16 March 2017 | GMT +6

    China - Central Asia freight train makes 200th trip

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM On March 15, freight train "China-Central Asia" departed from Urumqi, XUAR to Almaty for the 200th time, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to Xinhua news agency.

    "This is the 200th freight trip on the route, carried out by the railway assembly center of Urumqi after the complex was put into operation in May 2016", the newspaper writes.

     

    The train carries car parts and household goods.

    Since November 2016, the train travels from Urumqi daily. Starting February 25, 2017, freight train X9081, started runs through the Khorgos checkpoint instead of Alashankou, this helped to reduce the time needed to travel from Urumqi to Almaty by almost 25% to 30 hours.

    Tags:
    Economy Kazakhstan Transport Business, companies Kazakhstan and China China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!