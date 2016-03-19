China closely monitors election process in Kazakhstan – Yao Peisheng

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The People's Republic of China is keeping a close eye on the course of election process in Kazakhstan. Ex-Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan Yao Peisheng said it in an interview to Kazinform after his meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Kazakhstan CEC Vladimir Foos.

“Parliamentary elections are of great importance for Kazakhstan, and China keeps a close eye on them,” said Peisheng and noted that the observers from PRC have been provided all required conditions.

“We will share our impressions after the elections,” he added.