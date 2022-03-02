EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:14, 02 March 2022 | GMT +6

    China conditionally approves recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China conditionally approved the registration application of a self-developed recombinant protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19, the National Medical Products Administration said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    The vaccine, developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., was allowed to enter the market on a conditional basis, said the administration.

    It marked the first approved COVID-19 recombinant protein subunit vaccine in China.


