17:14, 02 March 2022 | GMT +6
China conditionally approves recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine
BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China conditionally approved the registration application of a self-developed recombinant protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19, the National Medical Products Administration said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
The vaccine, developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., was allowed to enter the market on a conditional basis, said the administration.
It marked the first approved COVID-19 recombinant protein subunit vaccine in China.