China condoles with Kazakhstan over Aktobe terrorist attack

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hong Lei made the remarks at a regular briefing in Beijing.

He commented on the shootout between the police and a group of assailants who attacked gun shops and a military base in the city of Aktobe on Sunday, June 5, Kazinform reports citing CCTV.

Hong expressed condolences to victims of the shootout and sympathy for the victims' families and the wounded. "China opposes terrorism of any description and supports the Kazakh government in its fight against terrorism and in maintaining domestic stability. We would like to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan in the fight against terrorism and in safeguarding regional peace and security," he said.