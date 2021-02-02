EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:59, 02 February 2021 | GMT +6

    China confirms H5N8 avian influenza cases

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's capital Beijing has reported cases of H5N8 avian influenza in a park, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said, Xinhua reports.

    The highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected among wild swans in the Old Summer Palace or «Yuanmingyuan» in Beijing. So far, three wild swans have been infected and three have died, the ministry said.

    Local authorities have activated the emergency response mechanism, sterilized the environment and disposed of all dead wild birds safely, according to the ministry.

    H5N8 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus (sometimes called bird flu virus). While H5N8 presents only a low risk to humans, it is highly lethal to wild birds and poultry.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!