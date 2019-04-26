China Construction Bank obtains AIFC license

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China Construction Bank has obtained the license of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) for providing financial services, the centre's press service reports.

China Construction Bank is the world's second bank by total assets and the first licensed branch of the foreign bank at the AIFC.



AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov handed the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) license on the sidelines of the II Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.



China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) Chairman Tian Guoli said that Kazakhstan is one of the most important countries with the New Silk Road. Opening of the Astana branch is a CCB response to the Belt and Road Initiative suggested first in the territory of Kazakhstan.



"The Astana branch will contribute to realization of the BRI providing financial services of high standards in order to boost cooperation and develop production assets between Kazakhstan and China. Besides, CCB intends to create a new platform for financial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Central Asia countries at the AIFC," Tian Guoli added.