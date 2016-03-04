China conveyed four Kazakhstani nationals to serve their punishment at home
The decision on transferring them to Kazakhstan was taken by the authorities of China in the implementation of the Kazakh-Chinese Agreement on Transfer of Convicts dated February 22, 2011 (which was ratified by the Republic of Kazakhstan on November 20, 2013 and People's Republic of China on July 1, 2015) and based on requests of the convicts.
The relevant decisions of the courts of Kazakhstan were sent to the competent authorities of the PRC as a guarantee for the recognition and enforcement of sentences of Chinese courts regarding these persons.
The transferred convicts will serve the remaining term of punishment in prisons of Kazakhstan in accordance with the national legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.