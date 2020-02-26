China coronavirus death toll hits 2,715

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A pneumonia outbreak was first reported in Central China's Wuhan city in December.

The disease, which has spread across China and beyond, is caused by a novel coronavirus. China's health authorities renamed the disease caused by new strain of coronavirus Covid-19, in line with which named by the World Health Organization earlier this month.

According to the latest data released by National Health Commission, 52 more people were confirmed to have died from the new coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in mainland China to 2,715. Chinese mainland reports 406 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.

Source: Chinadaily