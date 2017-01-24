China deploys missiles at the Russian border

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of three brigades of intercontinental missiles Dongfeng-41 (DF-41) could have possibly been deployed in the northern eastern province of Heilongjiang at the Russian border, RIA Novosti reported citing the Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper.

The in the Daqinq city, the Apple Daily newspaper reported. Another brigade was reportedly deployed in the city of Xinyang in the central Chinese province of Henan.



It is reported that the People's Liberation Army of China plans to deploy all three DF-41 brigades. One of the brigades is already placed in Xinyang city in central Henan province.



The second brigade is said to have been deployed in the city of Daqing in Heilongjiang Province and the third - in the Xinjiang region in northwest China, the newspaper says.



In April 2016 Chinese Ministry of Defense refused to declassify characteristics DF-41. And later it carried out a test launch of DF-1, calling the test on its territory a "normal".



According to Washington Free Beacon a missile launched from the central province of Henan will be able to reach the US within 30 minutes. And this possesses a strategic threat to Washington. US intelligence believes that the Chinese missile can carry up to 10 nuclear warheads and hit targets up to 14,000 kilometers away from the launch site.



In December, Beijing carried out a test launch of DF-41 from a mobile railway unit in the western part of the country. The tests took place at the time when US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter was visiting the US aircraft carrier John C. Stennis, in the South China Sea.