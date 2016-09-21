China-Eurasia Expo opens in NW China

URUMQI. KAZINFORM - The fifth China-Eurasia Expo opened in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Tuesday.

The expo held in the regional capital of Urumqi drew participants from more than 2,000 domestic and foreign companies.



Delegates from 57 countries and regions, and six global organizations were present at this year's event, alongside 3,500 professional purchasers, according to organizers.



A total of 15 ministerial forums and activities will be held, with about 200 domestic and foreign ministerial-level guests set to attend the six-day international fair.



Xinjiang hopes to use the expo to help boost local economic growth, said Chen Quanguo, secretary of the regional Party committee.



The fourth expo saw more than 6 billion U.S. dollars worth of foreign trade contracts signed with Chinese companies, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.