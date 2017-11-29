China expresses strong objection after N. Korean missile test

BEIJING. KAZONFORM China voiced its strong objection and concerns over North Korea's latest missile test Wednesday, joining South Korea, the United States and Japan in denouncing the North's first weapons test in nearly 11 weeks, Yonhap reports.

"China expresses its grave concerns about and opposition to North Korea's missile launch activities," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a press briefing.

Referring to the U.N.'s ban on North Korea's ballistic missile activity, the spokesman said, "There are clear regulations on North Korean ballistic missile launches in United Nations Security Council resolutions."

He also said, "China wants North Korea to stop any action that escalates tension on the Korean Peninsula." He called on "other concerned countries" to act cautiously and maintain peace and security in the regional community.

In the small hours of Wednesday, North Korea test-fired a new long-range missile that is apparently capable of reaching anywhere on the U.S. mainland. The country then announced it has completed its "state nuclear force."