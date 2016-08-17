China extends assistance to post-quake education of Nepal

DOLAKHA. KAZINFORM The China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA), a Chinese NGO working in Nepal right after the earthquake of 2015, provided educational assistance to schools in one of the earthquake-hit district on Tuesday.

In separate events organized here in Charikot, district headquarters of Dolakha, CFPA handed over furniture and stationary items to the students of two schools, which were severely damaged by the earthquake last year.

The foundation handed over desk-benches and stationary items to Shree Bhim Higher Secondary School and Bal Mandir Primary School. More than 500 students have benefited from this educational assistance.

Zou Zhiqiang, country director for CFPA Nepal, told Xinhua "The earthquake destroyed school buildings and infrastructures due to which students were lacking learning environment and materials. Our assistance is to make sure that students learn in a well-equipped environment".

The foundation is also planning to conduct psychological training to the children of these two schools in Dolakha in near future.

"We are thankful to the Chinese government and the Chinese people for extending support to the education of Nepal. This assistance of furniture and stationary items will enable our students to strengthen their learning capacity", Ram Bahadur Budathoki, principal of Shree Bhim Higher Secondary School, said to Xinhua.

Dolakha is the epicenter of the second massive earthquake that hit the Himalayan nation on May 12. Most of the schools of this district were severely damaged by the quake compelling the students to study in temporary learning centers.

Rakesh Hamal, executive board member of the Social Welfare Council of Nepal, told Xinhua "The China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation has been doing a great job in this post-quake scenario by undertaking various projects on health and education. Their support is highly beneficial for the Nepalese people and students".

CFPA has recently completed personal hygiene and sanitation training under its WASH program benefiting more than 800 local population of Nagarjun municipality in Kathmandu.

Also on Tuesday, the foundation distributed computers to the disabled children of Kalinchowk Higher Secondary School. The computers with blind accessible software JAWS are handed over to 10 visually-impaired students.

Rabir Thami, a visually-impaired Grade 12 student, shared with Xinhua "Finally, we can learn computer skills through the blind software. I am very much excited to use computer as my classmates".

Source: Xinhua