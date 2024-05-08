China extends non-visa regime for 12 countries to the end of 2025

China took a decision to prolong non-visa regime for the nationals of 12 countries to the end of 2025, Kazinform News Agency quotes Official Spokesperson of the Chinese MFA Lin Jian as saying at a brieifing.

“To further promote cross-border travel, China decides to extend the short-stay visa-exemption policy for citizens of 12 countries, namely France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg, to December 31, 2025," Lin Jian said.

He added that ordinary passport holders from the above-mentioned countries can be exempted from visa to enter China and stay for no more than 15 days for business, tourism, family visit and transit purposes.

During his visit to France, President of China Xi Jinping announced the decision to extend the short-stay visa-exemption policy for the citizens of 12 countries, including France, to the end of December 2025