TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:43, 07 July 2017 | GMT +6

    China finishes construction of world's longest, deepest underwater car tunnel

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - World's longest and deepest underwater tunnel has been constructed in China as part of the project to connect Chinese cities of Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai, local media reported Friday.

    The tunnel stretches for 6.7 kilometers (4 miles) and is located 40 meters (131 feet) deeper than the bottom of the sea, the CCTV broadcaster reported.

    The project includes also construction of a 22.9 kilometer long bridge and two artificial islands.

    After the implementation of the project the travel time will be shortened from three hours to 30 minutes, Sputnik reports.

    The project's implementation officially began in December 2009 with the road expected to open in December 2017.

    World News
