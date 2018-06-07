China Focus: Qingdao summit to usher in more dynamic SCO

QINGDAO. KAZINFORM With the forthcoming summit -- the first after a membership expansion to include India and Pakistan last year, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is set to play a more influential and substantial role in promoting regional security, peace and prosperity.

The key diplomatic event, which runs from June 9 to 10 in east China's coastal city of Qingdao, occurs at a time when the world is in need of concerted action to address challenges and threats ranging from regional conflicts to spreading terrorism, from populism to unilateralism, and must advance economic globalization and improve global governance to benefit all, Xinhua reports.

