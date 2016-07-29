China gearing up for large-scale cultural expo Silk Road

LANZHOU. KAZINFORM - The international cultural exhibition fair Silk Road will open in Dunhuang (China's Gansu Province) on 20 September. This forum will bring together representatives of more the 50 countries, Communist Party Secretary of Gansu Province Wang Sanyun told reporters partaking in the Eurasian media seminar on 28 July, BelTA informs.

Wang Sanyun stressed that the event will become a large-scale platform for direct, positive and respectful cultural exchange between people from various countries.

"China is interested in open and peace-loving cooperation with other countries. The initiative of the People's Republic of China One Belt and One Road aims to establish economic, transport and logistic ties between Europe and Asia, the West and the East. However, apart from the transport corridor which is beneficial for all participants, it is important to facilitate the exchange of cultural and humanitarian achievements," Wang Sanyun remarked.



In his words, Dunhuang was chosen to host the annual Silk Road cultural expo for a reason. First, Gansu Province where this city is located is the birthplace of the Chinese civilization. Second, Dunhuang was a bright pearl of the ancient Silk Road and has a rich historical and cultural legacy.



"We will do our best to host a presentation of the unique cultural legacy of China at the highest level. We would like the forthcoming expo to become a true national brand and an important link for the countries and regions along the Silk Road," Wang Sanyun added, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.