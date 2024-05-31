China gears up for possible 2nd typhoon this year

China strengthened its typhoon response on Thursday evening as a tropical depression in the South China Sea will likely intensify, becoming this year's second typhoon and making landfall on the southern coast on Friday, Xinhua reports.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response and sent a work team to south China's Guangdong Province.

The tropical depression, detected at 560 km southwest of the city of Zhuhai in Guangdong at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, may get stronger, becoming this year's second typhoon on Thursday night or early Friday, and making landfall on Friday evening at the tropical storm level.

Over the next three days, regions including Guangdong, Guangxi, Fujian and Hainan will be hit by downpours or rainstorms.

Flood control authorities have instructed Guangdong and Hainan to monitor the situation closely and make detailed responses to ensure people's safety and minimize losses.

Related local governments have also activated their emergency response, with measures to call back ships, evacuate residents and eliminate risks.