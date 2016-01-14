China highly praises role of Kazakhstan in settlement of nuclear issue of Iran

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China highly praises the role of Kazakhstan in regulation of the nuclear program of Iran, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Hong Lei informed.

"Presently, each side has begun active work on preparation of the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue. It is a matter of time now. Kazakhstan exerted efforts for reaching the settlement of the Iranian issue. Moreover, Kazakhstan arranged the talks on the sensitive issue twice. China highly praises the role Kazakhstan plays in this issue," the Chinese diplomat told during the briefing.

Hong Lei stressed that implementation of the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian issue requires common efforts from the international community.

"China wants jointly with Kazakhstan and other countries to continue to successfully fulfill the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian issue," he added.

As earlier reported, on the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, two rounds of talks on the Iranian issue were held in Almaty in 2013. They helped to revive the talks on the issue.

The results of the Almaty talks became the foundation of the adopted in 2015 common comprehensive agreement on regulation of the situation regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

