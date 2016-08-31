EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:04, 31 August 2016 | GMT +6

    China hosts 34th world congress of art history in Sept.

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The 34th World Congress of Art History will be held in Beijing from Sept.16 to 20.

    The congress has accepted around 1,000 papers and nearly 300 art historians from 43 countries and regions, will deliver speeches at the event, said organizers.

    Sponsored by the International Committee of the History of Art, China Central Academy of Fine Arts and Peking University, the congress will promote China's art and culture, said Fan Di'an, president of the China Central Academy of Fine Arts at a press conference Tuesday.

    The international congress will also help China learn from overseas developments in museums, exhibition and arts promotion as well as heritage protection, he added.

    The theme of the congress is "Terms."

    Art and cultural historians from various disciplines and fields will discuss ways of seeing, describing, analyzing and classifying art works.

    The important global cultural event, held every four years, has run for more than 140 years.

    Tags:
    Culture China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!