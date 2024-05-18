China hosts exhibition of Kazakh National Museum artifacts

An exhibition celebrating the 10th anniversary of the successful UNESCO listing of the Silk Road starting from Chang'an unveiled as part of the International Museum Day at the Shaanxi History Museum (SHM) in Xi'an, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh and Information Ministry.

In 2014, China, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan made a joint application to recognize "the Silk Road: the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor" as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

The exhibition also features artifacts from the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

It is open to the public until August 18, 2024.