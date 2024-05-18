EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:11, 18 May 2024 | GMT +6

    China hosts exhibition of Kazakh National Museum artifacts

    China hosts exhibition of Kazakh National Museum exhibits
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

    An exhibition celebrating the 10th anniversary of the successful UNESCO listing of the Silk Road starting from Chang'an unveiled as part of the International Museum Day at the Shaanxi History Museum (SHM) in Xi'an, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh and Information Ministry.

    In 2014, China, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan made a joint application to recognize "the Silk Road: the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor" as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    China hosts exhibition of Kazakh National Museum exhibits
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

    The exhibition also features artifacts from the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

    It is open to the public until August 18, 2024.

    Tags:
    Exhibition Kazakhstan Culture China
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!