China intends to increase oilseed buys from Kazakhstan: Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Interest of the foreign investors in Kazakhstani oilseeds is growing, Director of the department of production and processing of crops under the Ministry of Agriculture Azhar Kazhibekova said.

Two Chinese companies want to build a plant for processing of oilseeds in the northern region, she said.



She said that in March, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Sinoma Corporation signed a joint action plan on promoting imports to China.



"This year, the Corporation is planning to purchase raw oilseeds (sunflower, flax, canola) from Kazakhstan and send to China. 2 tons of oil have been already exported to China. In the future, Kazakhstan will export 200 thousand tons," Kazhibekova said.



Annual wheat production in 2009-2011 amounted to an 16.5 million ton, in recent years the average annual output amounted to 12.3 million tons, she added.



Source: AKI Press