China interested in future cooperation with Astana regional hub in civil service sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhuey visited the Astana regional hub in the sphere of civil service, the press service of the management committee of the regional hub informs.

Chairman of the committee Alikhan Baimenov and Ambassador Zhang Hanhuey discussed the issues of future cooperation in the sphere of civil service.

A. Baimenov familiarized the Ambassador with the main directions of the activity of the hub and stressed that 32 world countries were presently the members of the hub. The expansion of the geography demonstrates the development of cooperation and advancement to a new level. China is also one of the founders and active participants of the hub.

The sides noted successful holding of the joint pilot seminar for civil servants of the SCO member states last December.

The Chinese Ambassador noted that the regional hub was an effective instrument in the sphere of strengthening of regional and bilateral relations, activation of cooperation between responsible bodies in the sphere of the civil service of the region's countries.