China is a close friend of Kazakhstan - Nazarbayev

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China is a neighbor, economic partner and close friend of Kazakhstan, whom we trust and whom we rely on. First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev said it today at the meeting with Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Beijing.

"Since the year Kazakhstan gained its independence, I have worked to reach such a high level of mutual understanding and cooperation with your country. Over this period we have solved all pressing issues. We have determined our boundaries and raised the level of trust-based dialogue," said the Leader of the Nation, noting high dynamics of the bilateral relations in various sectors.

