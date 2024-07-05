China is interested in importing meat from Kazakhstan

As part of the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, representatives of the Chinese Meat Association visited the industrial complex of EMC Agro in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

The Chinese side has expressed interest in importing 20 thousand tons of pork per year, and EMC Agro is ready to supply up to 60% of its products to China.

The head of EMC Agro, Yerzhan Eleubaev, noted that representatives of the Chinese business community showed significant interest in joint projects and expressed hope for successful cooperation with Kazakhstani partners.

“Kazakhstan is a country full of opportunities. Today, one of the companies that is a member of the Chinese Meat Association plans to purchase pork meat from a local enterprise. We are talking about 20 thousand tons per year. But we are also interested in lamb and beef. And we are ready to share our experience to help Kazakhstanis develop livestock farming and export meat from large and small livestock to China,” says Ma Guangsheng, president of the beef importers and exporters club of the Chinese Meat Association.

Eleubaev also emphasized that China's supply requirements are high: volumes must be stable and raw materials must be safe. He assured that the meat produced by EMC Agro meets high quality standards, and the company is ready for fruitful cooperation, since the neighboring market is of great importance.

The Chinese Meat Association is the largest national association for the production and distribution of meat in China, with about 1,300 members.

EMC agro is one of the largest meat processing enterprises in Kazakhstan. The production capacity of the meat processing plant allows the production of 20,000 tons of meat per year and 30 tons of finished products per day.