China is top importer of Kazakhstan’s barley

Compared to 2023, China’s barley imports almost quadrupled to 723,000 MT, according to a report of the Foreign Agricultural Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grain producers estimate barley production at 3.25 million tons due to high yield prospects, Kazinform reports.

According to FAS estimates, barley exports in MY2024/25 will be at 1.5 million tons due to the higher production outlook. This forecast is based on competitive export prices and trader expectations of steady demand from China.

“Higher production led to higher exports, with July to February MY 2023/2024 exports at 939,000 MT, a nearly 30 percent increase over the same time last year. Since the beginning of the marketing year, China has risen to be the top importer of Kazakh barley. At 723,000 MT, Chinese imports increased by nearly four-fold from the same period last year. Uzbekistan became the second largest importer of barley at 123,000 MT,” the report reads.

Wheat production is likely to be restored in MY 2024/25 “as higher spring moisture carries the crop through the summer.”

FAS reminds that West and North Kazakhstan were heavily hit by devastating flooding this marketing year, with some districts of Atyrau, Kostanay, and Almola most impacted. Grain storage facilities and other infrastructure were heavily damaged.

FAS forecasts that in MY 2024/25 wheat imports will be at 2 million tons, “as demand for Russian wheat from local mills and poultry farms is expected to continue.” Meanwhile, wheat exports are estimated to be at 1.1 million tons.