    10:59, 17 November 2020 | GMT +6

    China issues blue alert for rainstorms

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's national observatory on Tuesday issued a blue alert for rainstorms in several provinces and regions, Xinhua reports.

    From 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, heavy rains are expected to lash parts of Shanxi, Shandong, Henan, Anhui and Sichuan provinces, among other areas, the National Meteorological Center said.

    The center warned that certain areas will experience downpours with up to 70 mm of daily rainfall.

    The center advised the public to stay vigilant for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides and suggested halting outdoor activities in disaster-prone areas.

    China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.


