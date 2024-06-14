China issues yellow alert for abnormal heatwave

Abnormal heat gripped a number of regions of China. Due to extremely hot weather dominating across the country this week, the National Meteorological Center of China has announced a yellow alert level for high temperatures, Kazinform News Agency reports.

On Friday, daytime temperatures are predicted to surge to 35-36°C in some areas of Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan provinces and the Sichuan basin.

Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei and Chongqing provinces will experience maximum temperatures at 37-39°C. In some areas, the mercury may rise to 40°C.

The ongoing heatwave and dry conditions are affecting crop yields in several regions of China, with Henan and Anhui provinces facing severe water shortage, local media reported.

Photo credit: China Daily

Citizens are advised to refrain from outdoor activities and take precautions to protect vulnerable groups (children and elderly people), a warning from the National Meteorological Center reads.

China has a three-tier alert system for high temperatures, with red being the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.