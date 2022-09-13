China, Kazakhstan discussing opportunity of opening new checkpoint - Xi Jinping
«30 years is a period of significant strengthening of infrastructure connectivity. A multi-vector and multi-modal infrastructure network is being successfully formed, covering road, rail, air transportation and pipelines. At present, China and Kazakhstan are actively working on the creation of a highly efficient and convenient multimodal transport artery in the vast expanse of Eurasia. All 5 automobile checkpoints and 2 railway checkpoints between our countries have already resumed their normal operation,» Xi Jinping writes.
The parties are intensively discussing the possibility of opening a new railway checkpoint, he adds.
«The China-Kazakhstan Lianyungang Logistics Terminal opens access to the sea for Kazakh goods,» he stresses.
In his words, freight trains running en China-Europe route via the territory of Kazakhstan contribute to the diversification of the supply routes and play an important role in ensuring non-stop operation of the global supply and production chains.
Photo: imgur.com