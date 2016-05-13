China, Kazakhstan to have friendly football match Jun 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chinese Football Federation announced on its website about holding a friendly match against Kazakhstan's national team.

According to Sports.kz, the match is scheduled for 7 June.

Earlier, Kazakhstani team said it will play in one more match (vs. Kyrgyzstan) as part of a qualification tournament of the 2018 World Championship.

On September 4, the Kazakh team will hold an official match vs. Poland.

Armenia, Denmark, Montenegro and Romania will play in Group E too.