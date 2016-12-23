China, Kazakhstan to host 4 competitions of 2017 Int'l Army Games - Military

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM China and Kazakhstan will be the host nations of four competitions of the 2017 International Army Games (IAG), the deputy commander of Russia's Land Forces Col. Gen. Alexander Lentsov said Thursday, Sputniknews reported.

Lentsov added that the Clear Sky and the Suvorov Attack competitions would take place in China, while the Sniper Frontier and the Masters of Artillery Fire in Kazakhstan.

"In 2017, six international competitions are expected to be held in foreign countries within the framework of the International Army Games," Lentsov said.

The 2016 IAG, hosted by Russia and Kazakhstan, lasted from July 30 to August 13. The event featured competitions in 23 disciplines. The IAG were monitored by observers from 11 countries. The Russian, Belarusian, Kazakh and Chinese teams were the largest.



Photo: © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev