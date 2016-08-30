China, Kazakhstan to jointly build fertilizer production hub

CHONGQING. KAZINFORM Kazakh, Chinese firms have agreed to form a joint venture to develop a major fertilizer production and distribution hub in southwest China's Chongqing municipality, Kazinform refers to China Daily.

Under the deal between Kazakhstan Potash Corporation (KPC) and Chongqing AgriculturalProduction Material Group, the sides will jointly build

a major potash fertilizer distribution center and the largest compound fertilizer producer in western China, with an annual turnover of around 3 million tonnes.

The fertilizer products will be sold in southwest China and will be exported to Japan and Southeast Asian countries, said Wan Zhongcheng,

chairman of Chongqing Agricultural Production Material Group.

The cooperation is seen as a practical move aligning with China's Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe andAfrica, along ancient trade routes.

As part of the deal, potash from Kazakhstan will enter Chongqing through the Chongqing-Europe railway system, passing through northwest China's

Xinjiang Uygur AutonomousRegion, which will greatly cut transport costs, Wan said.

The two firms will also set up a joint venture and will develop a comprehensive logistics base that integrates road, waterway and rail transport

in Jiangjin District, Chongqing, a city on theYangtze River, China's longest waterway.

The joint venture aims to realize an annual revenue of more than 20 billion yuan (about $3billion) in three to five years, with a profit of 200 million yuan. The venture plans to list on an overseas stock market.

KPC, listed in Australia, is a mineral exploration company which owns the rights to three largepotash deposits in Kazakhstan.

The Chongqing agricultural firm is one of the largest of itskind and a key fertilizer supplier in China.

China needs about 14 million tonnes of potassium chloride per year, about half of which isimported.